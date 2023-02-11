DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested for possessing and promoting child sexual abuse material, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Computer Crimes squad received numerous cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That’s when detectives identified the man possessing the materials as Andrew R. Bouchard, 36, of DeWitt.

The investigation revealed Bouchard had approximately 862 photos and videos containing child sexual abuse material. Many of the images and videos were of children, both boys and girls, under the age of 12, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was also completed at Bouchard’s home in DeWitt where several electronic devices were confiscated.

Bouchard was arrested for nine counts each of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child. He’s being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Computer Crimes squad participates in the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.