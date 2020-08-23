DeWitt man taken into custody after barricading himself in home with handgun for almost 5 hours

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man described as “suicidal” was taken into custody early Sunday morning, after he barricaded himself in his home with a handgun.

According to DeWitt Police, officers responded to a home on Saratoga Circle, near Jamesville-DeWitt High School, for reports of a suicidal man inside of his home with a handgun, at approximately 1:47 a.m.

Police say attempts from the DeWitt Police Department and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office to make contact with the man were unsuccessful.

That’s when the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene and made contact with the man, but he continually refused to exit his home, according to a press release.

After about five hours, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the man, identified as 38-year-old Michael Roberson was safely taken into custody without incident.

Police say they found an unregistered handgun along with a loaded 15-round magazine inside the home.

Roberson was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and criminal possession of a firearm. Roberson is being lodged at the Onondaga County Justice Center while he waits for his arraignment.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are asked to contact the Dewitt Police Department at 315-449-3640 or by email at tips@townofdewitt.com.