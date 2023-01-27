DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A DeWitt man faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty on January 26 to transmitting an interstate threat to injure another person.

38-year-old Marcus Fuller sent dozens of messages via Instagram to a musical performing artists, using different accounts that he created for that purpose. As a part of his guilty plea Fuller admitted to doing this in April of 2022.

“The communications contained threats to harm the victim, up to and including death. Fuller further admitted that in one of those Instagram communications, he sent the victim a photograph of a firearm and ammunition,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Fuller admitted to owning an identical gun (a Ruger, .338 caliber bolt-action rifle) at his home, as well as boxes of ammunition.

At his sentencing, Fuller faces up to 5 years in prison, with a maximum fine of $250,000 and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to three years.

This case was announced by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Chase L. Bilodeau, Chief of the Town of DeWitt Police Department, made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Town of DeWitt Police Department, and the New York State Police are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew J. McCrobie is prosecuting the case.