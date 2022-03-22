DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt Police Department shared Tuesday that a parking lot fight on Caton Drive resulted in a shooting and an arrest late Monday night.

DeWitt Police Department responded to a shooting with injuries call at Caton Drive around 11 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they say they learned that a 38-year-old male had been driven to a hospital for injuries from the shooting.

According to DeWitt Police Department, their Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division learned that a fight occurred in the parking lot on Caton Drive between multiple groups and that 25-year-old Jon Bryant shot the 38-year-old in the leg.

DeWitt Police Department report that Bryant was located around 3:39 a.m. by DeWitt Officers and Investigators and was taken into custody without any issue. He was then transported to the DeWitt Police Department for questioning and charged with:

Assault in the first degree

Criminal use of a firearm in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

DeWitt Police Department also share that Bryant had two out-of-state felony warrants.

DeWitt Police Department ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call them at (315) 449-3640 or tips@townofdewitt.com.