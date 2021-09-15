DeWitt PD looking for missing 14-year-old girl

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt Police need help in finding a missing teen.

Tears Reed, 14 was last seen around 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 4 at a residence on North Ave in DeWitt.

Tears is 5’2”, 80 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt with black and red Jordans sneakers.

Police do not believe Tears was kidnapped at this time, and she could be in the Syracuse area.

If anyone has any information as to Reed’s whereabouts or has had contact with Reed, the Dewitt Police Department urges them to contact 9-1-1 immediately and notify the DeWitt Police Department.