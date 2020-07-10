DeWitt Planning Board approves Amazon warehouse

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said Friday, June 26, 2020, that it is buying self-driving technology company Zoox, which envisions a future where people will request a ride on their phones and a car will drive up without a driver. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Planning Board approved the second proposed Amazon location in Central New York on Thursday night.

Last month, an environmental review for the DeWitt site was approved.

The location for the warehouse is just off Interstate 481 on Kirkville Road.

This warehouse will be smaller in size to the Clay warehouse and will act as a support facility.