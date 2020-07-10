DeWitt Planning Board approves Amazon warehouse

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Planning Board approved the second proposed Amazon location in Central New York on Thursday night.
Last month, an environmental review for the DeWitt site was approved.
The location for the warehouse is just off Interstate 481 on Kirkville Road.
This warehouse will be smaller in size to the Clay warehouse and will act as a support facility.
