DeWitt planning board meets over proposed warehouse

DEWITT, NY (WSYR-TV) — The first of many steps was completed Thursday for a proposed warehouse in the Town of DeWitt.

The developer let neighbors in DeWitt see the plans for the proposal, but did not reveal what company would be moving into the warehouse.

The developer says its client has asked for confidentiality during the approval process.

However, the public was made aware that the DeWitt property will be 112,000-square-feet and be used for a logistics company. It will process household goods for “last-mile delivery.”

Last-mile delivery essentially means goods will be processed in the DeWitt warehouse before being transported to their final destination. The focus of last-mile logistics is to deliver items to the end user as fast as possible.

The company that will be moving into the warehouse is planned to be unveiled in the spring.

TM Montante Development’s Director of Development Byron Deluke said, “That’s really what this is. It is a request for confidentiality from the client that we have to respect and we hope that everyone in the process respects as well.”

TM Montante Development is currently building a distribution center for Amazon in Tonawanda, New York, just outside Buffalo.

The lot sits at 6834 Kirkville Road in DeWitt.

There’s no indication that this project has anything to do with the Clay warehouse.

