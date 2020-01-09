Live Now
Big Game Bound

DeWitt planning board to be presented with warehouse proposal tonight

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt town planning board will be presented with a proposal for another big warehouse and distribution center tonight. This comes on the heels of the announcement of the one being developed in Clay. 

In DeWitt’s case, a developer out of Buffalo is looking to come to Central New York. 

Last month, a proposal to build the 112,000 square foot center, including office space, was brought to the DeWitt zoning and planning office. The location is just feet away from 690, 481, and the Thruway, and is on land currently owned by Widewaters Group, but according to the board, it’s already zoned properly for exactly what the developer is looking for.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected