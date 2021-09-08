DeWitt Police: Armed robbery at spa leads to man’s arrest

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There was an armed robbery at the Cindy Spa on Kirkville Road in DeWitt on Tuesday, DeWitt Police say.

Police responded to the spa around 11:23 a.m. on September 7 and found out a man entered the business, held a handgun to an employee’s head, and stole money along with the victim’s cell phone.

The victim was not injured during the incident. DeWitt police immediately investigated the incident, and determined Davonte T. Gainey, 29 of Syracuse, as the suspect.

Police found Gainey at his home around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, when he confirmed that he was in the area of the robbery when it happened.

Gainey was taken to the DeWitt Police Department, and gave a full confession to the robbery. Stolen items and evidence were found at Gainey’s home, including a Umarex .177 cal CO2 powered pellet pistol.

Gainey was arrested and charged with robbery in the second degree, and criminal mischief fourth degree. Gainey is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center where he awaits arraignment.

If you have information regarding the incident, the Dewitt Police Department encourages you to contact the Dewitt Police Department at (315)449-3640 or email them at tips@townofdewitt.com.