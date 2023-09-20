TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Sept. 19, DeWitt Police found and arrested a suspect in the April 2023 Best Western shooting.

On April 18, 2023, 39-year-old Paul Washington, of New York City, was found in the parking lot of a Best Western Plus on Old Collamer Road in DeWitt with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Around 9:19 p.m. Washington was shot while sitting inside of a car.

Once at the scene, officers performed CPR on him, and he was taken to Upstate Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

On Sept. 19, at 10:10 a.m., DeWitt Police found 45-yesr-old Ebae Shambley of Utica, in Utica, and arrested him for the murder of Washington. He was taken into custody without incident.

DeWitt Police say that over the past five months, investigators for the DeWitt Police Department Criminal Investigations Divisions developed information that Ebae Shambley was responsible for the murder of Washington.

Shambley was charged with:

Murder in the 2nd degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

He was held at the Onondaga County Justice Center pending arraignment.

The DeWitt Police Department request that if anyone has information in regard to this incident, to please contact the DeWitt Police Department at 315-449-3640 or by email at tips@townofdewitt.com.