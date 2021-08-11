DeWitt Police arrest Syracuse man for role in East Syracuse fire in July

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police have arrested Michael Martz of Syracuse for suspected arson last month.

In a release, DPD charged Martz with second degree arson for a July 13, 2021, structure fire at 128 W. Manlius Street in the Village of East Syracuse.

The East Syracuse Fire Department and the DeWitt Fire Department battled the fire. A resident of the apartment building as well as an ambulance employee sustained burns and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A DeWitt Police Officer identified Martz, who according to DPD, was acting suspicious. Martz was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center on an unrelated charge from the Syracuse Police Department.

After a two-week investigation, DPD arrested Martz for arson.

The 39-year-old is currently being held at the Justice Center on $50,000 bail or $100,000 bond.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, the Dewitt Police Department encourages them to contact the DeWitt Police Department at (315)449-3640 or by email at tips@townofdewitt.com.