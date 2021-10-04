DeWitt police arrest two after gun accidentally fires in East Syracuse Hotel

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt police say two people have been arrested on criminal weapons charges after a gun was fired inside an East Syracuse Hotel in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police investigated after a gunshot was heard in room 216 of Executive East Syracuse Hotel on Old Collamer Road South in East Syracuse around 1 a.m. on Monday. Upon investigation, police say they found an unloaded, silver in color 9mm handgun, and numerous cell phones and personal papers in room 216. A bullet hole and projectile were found in room 214 from 216.

Melody Tallini, 24 of Minoa was the registered occupant of room 216, and she along with her associate Javon Modix, 24 of East Syracuse were located at the Motel 6 at 6577 Baptist Way after a canvas of surrounding hotels.

Police say Modix had numerous rounds of ammunition on his person, and upon being interviewed admitted to accidentally firing a handgun in the Executive East Syracuse Hotel room. Police said that Tallini led officers to a loaded High Point 9mm handgun, which she said Modix told her to hide.

Charges brought against Tallini and Modix are listed below.

Javon Modix, 24

Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Melody Tallini, 24

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree

Modix and Tallini were held pending arraignment. No one was injured as a result of this incident.