The storefront of Tops Friendly Market in DeWitt, NY.

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Chief confirmed the reports of a robbery at a Tops Friendly Market on East Genesee Street by Moses Elementary School on December 9.

The robbery took place around 3:30 p.m. According to police, the suspect, wearing a gray coat, went to the front desk while holding what appeared to be a handgun, demanded money, and ran away. Police report no injuries.

