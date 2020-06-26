DeWitt Police cracking down on street racing

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police, State Police and Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies are teaming up to fan out along Erie Boulevard and Thompson Road with the goal of putting an end to drag racing and loud parties.

Property owners are now partnering with police to help in the big crackdown that begins on Friday night.

For those who feel the need for speed, you’re going to run into some roadblocks this weekend.

“We’re going to have 10 to 15 officers out each night, there’s going to be a large contingent of police officers,” said DeWitt Police Chief Chase Bilodeau.

And new signs have been put up in the parking lots on Erie Boulevard, where hundreds have been gathering to tailgate, show off their cars and party.

“There are literally hundreds of people gathering, so it shouldn’t be happening at all. So, theyre adding on to the multiple issues addressed,” said Bilodeau.

One of these issues is the loud noise.

“A lot of engines revving, motorcycle noises, and it doesn’t take much for that sound to carry and wake people up,” said Bilodeau.

This will hopefully wake up reckless drivers who are ignoring the danger.

“Two young men died in a car accident, 22-year-old, 14-year-old. Died of a high-speed car accident on the Boulevard, I think people sometimes forget how dangerous of an activity it is,” said Bilodeau.

So now comes the crackdown. This time property owners aren’t just posting signs in the gathering hot spots.

“They’re giving us affidavits desiring prosecution of individuals who are on the property after that time, a little more strict enforcement, our hope is this message gets out there and we get voluntary compliance from people and they realize they can’t be doing this activity,” said Bilodeau.

And they can’t say they haven’t been warned.

The enforcement begins on Friday night along Erie Boulevard and the other hot spot, Thompson Road. Police are ready to ticket and tow.