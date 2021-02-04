DeWitt Police Department investigating multiple-occupancy apartment fire

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt Police Department is investigating a multiple-occupancy apartment fire that happened on Thursday.

Police responded to Springfield Gardens Apartments located at 30 Caton Dr. around 6 p.m. on Thursday for reports of an upstairs apartment with flames visible from the window.

Children were also reported to be crying and it was unknown if the apartment was still occupied.

Once police arrived, they learned that everyone had made it out of the apartment. East Syracuse, DeWitt, and other fire departments arrived and quickly extinguished the fire.

One resident, a 33-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital with minor burns to her extremities. No other injuries were reported.

Investigation revealed that the fire started from a stove and was contained to the kitchen. Damage was contained to the one apartment.

The incident remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross provided assistance to seven people after the fire. The Red Cross provided financial assistance, which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two families.

One family consists of one adult and four children. The second family is one adult and one child. The children ranged from five-month-old twins to an 8-year-old. Volunteers also offered emotional support.

In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire.