Dewitt Police: Don’t leave your keys in your car

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dewitt police are investigating a rash of stolen vehicle calls from the past few weeks.

Police say all the thefts have one thing in common: the keys were left inside of the unlocked vehicles.

Dewitt police also report officers have found a number of homes with garage doors open and vehicles parked inside with the keys left in the vehicle.

In a post to Facebook, Dewitt police said, “Please, please, please lock your car doors (and residence) and NEVER leave your keys or key fobs inside of the vehicle while it is unattended.”

Investigators say they are working to track down the thieves, but ask residents by not making it easy for criminals.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9