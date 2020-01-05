DeWitt Police investigate stabbing near Springfield Garden Apartments

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) DeWitt Police are investigating an overnight stabbing near the Springfield Garden Apartment complex.

Police tell NewsChannel 9 they were sent to Caton Drive for a reported stabbing, where a male was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for stab wounds to his upper body.

The victim was treated and released.

Police say the stabbing was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

As police continue to investigate, they’re asking anyone with information that may help their investigation to give them a call at 315-449-3640.