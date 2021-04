DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police are investigating a body found off Thompson Road on Friday afternoon as a suspicious death.

The body was found behind the Speedway gas station on Thompson Road Friday afternoon around 1:44 p.m.

If anyone has information, the DeWitt Police Department encourages them to contact them at (315) 449-3640 or by email at tips@townofdewitt.com.