DeWitt Police investigating crash at intersection of E Yates St. and Hartwell Ave.

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt Police Department is investigating after a crash happened at the intersection of East Yates Street and Hartwell Avenue in East Syracuse.

On Thursday around 5:40 p.m., a sedan was traveling east on East Yates Street through the intersection when it was hit by an SUV traveling south on Hartwell Avenue.

After the collision, the sedan continued through the intersection and hit a home on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The occupants of the sedan were taken by an ambulance to a local hospital, according to police.

The occupants of the SUV declined treatment on the scene.

The DeWitt Police Department is still investigating. Hartwell Avenue between East Herman Street and East Ellis Street will be shutdown during the investigation.

If anyone has any information about the crash, called the DeWitt Police Department at 315-449-3640 or tips@townofdewitt.com.