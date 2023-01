DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It happened a year ago, but DeWitt Police are hoping the public can help solve a DeWitt burglary from January 31, 2022.

The crime took place at Patty’s Tavern on Rock Cut Road between 1:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on January 31, 2022.

The suspect is alleged to have stolen nearly $500 worth of merchandise, and caused over $1800 in damages. Including damaging an ATM.

If you can provide any information, contact tips@townofdewitt.com.