DeWitt police looking for man who robbed Chase bank Friday

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police are searching for a man who robbed a Chase Bank in the Town of DeWitt on Friday, September 17.

Officers responded to the bank at 4425 East Genesee Street after it was reported that a white man in a striped dark dress shirt, purple tie, black pants, two surgical masks, and a beanie hat handed the tellers a threatening note, then stole money from the bank. 

No one was injured during the robbery. 

The incident is still under investigation, and DeWitt Police ask anyone who saw the pictured man before or after the robbery, or has any information about the incident to call the DeWitt Police Department at 315-449-3640 or by email at tips@townofdewitt.com.

