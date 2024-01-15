EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — The DeWitt Police Department has officially arrested all four suspects allegedly involved in a November armed robbery at Mr. Puffs Convenience Store in East Syracuse.

According to the DeWitt Police, the suspects entered the convenience store located at 6430 Kirkville Rd around 11:05 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2023, with two handguns and a long rifle and threatened an employee.

The suspects then allegedly stole approximately $15,000 in merchandise and drove off in a white Toyota Corolla, according to Chase Bilodeau, Town of DeWitt Police Department Chief of Police.

Through the investigation, it was determined the driver of the white Toyota Corolla was 32-year-old David J. Evan of Central Square.

Three days later, on Nov. 27, 2023, Evan was taken into custody in Liverpool.

Evan was arrested and charged with:

Robbery in the 2nd degree for his participation in the Robbery

He was then arraigned in Onondaga County Court and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center.

On Dec. 12, 2023, Investigators arrested the second suspect, 28-year-old Delvon J. Durham of Syracuse for his participation in the Robbery.

Through the DeWitt Police’s investigation, it was determined Durham entered the store with a handgun and during his arrest, he was found with a loaded .22 caliber Chiappa Puma handgun.

Courtesy of Town of DeWitt Police Department

Durham was arrested and charged with the following:

Robbery 1st degree

Grand Larceny 3rd degree

Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd degree (2 counts)

Menacing 2nd degree

He was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Durham was arraigned and later released on bail.

The next day, Dec. 13, 2023, investigators located 19-year-old Zayvon M. Radcliff of Auburn and took him into custody.

The investigation found that Radcliff allegedly entered the store with a long rifle on the day of the robbery. On the day of his arrest, Radcliff was also allegedly found with a .22 caliber Hammerli rifle and a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver.

Courtesy of Town of DeWitt Police Department Courtesy of Town of DeWitt Police Department

Radcliff was arrested and charged with the following:

Robbery 1st Degree

Grand Larceny 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd degree (2 counts) and Menacing 2nd degree

Radcliff was arraigned and is currently held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Finally, on Jan. 9, members of the Syracuse Police Department helped the DeWitt Police in their investigation and arrested 22-year-old Marcos Melendez of Syracuse.

According to Syracuse Police, Melendez had an outstanding Felony Indictment Warrant regarding the incident from November.

Melendez was charged with the following:

Robbery 1st (3 counts)

Robbery 2nd

Resisting Arrest

He was arraigned and is currently held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

The DeWitt Police Department requests that if anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the DeWitt Police Department at 315-449-3640 or by email at tips@townofdewitt.com.