DeWitt Police plan to crackdown on late-night street racing and other activities on Erie Boulevard

TOWN OF DEWITT, NY (WSYR-TV) — Town of Dewitt Police says it will work with other police agencies this weekend to crack down on street racing and other noise complaints along Erie Boulevard late at night and early on weekend mornings.

Police Chief Chase Bilodeau says the department has received many complaints from people living close to the boulevard about the noise from racing engines and large crowds gathering in parking lots along both Erie Boulevard and Thompson Road.

Chief Bilodeau says he would like to get the people involved in these activities to cooperate and tone down the noise and illegal activities, but if not, he says police will actively enforce the vehicle laws, traffic laws and noise ordinances.

He says a number of property owners along the boulevard have posted no trespassing signs on their property and would likely seek prosecution of trespassers.

