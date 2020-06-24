DeWitt Police plan to crackdown on late-night street racing and other activities on Erie Boulevard

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
DEWITT POLICE_1473799327931.jpg

TOWN OF DEWITT, NY (WSYR-TV) — Town of Dewitt Police says it will work with other police agencies this weekend to crack down on street racing and other noise complaints along Erie Boulevard late at night and early on weekend mornings.

Police Chief Chase Bilodeau says the department has received many complaints from people living close to the boulevard about the noise from racing engines and large crowds gathering in parking lots along both Erie Boulevard and Thompson Road.

Chief Bilodeau says he would like to get the people involved in these activities to cooperate and tone down the noise and illegal activities, but if not, he says police will actively enforce the vehicle laws, traffic laws and noise ordinances.

He says a number of property owners along the boulevard have posted no trespassing signs on their property and would likely seek prosecution of trespassers.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected