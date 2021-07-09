DeWitt Police respond in Facebook post after video surfaces of officer punching woman

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Officer Rory Spain who can be seen punching a handcuffed woman in lengthy video posted by the department, has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The DeWitt Police Department is investigating the incident, according to department spokesman Lt. Jerry Pace.

DeWitt Police body camera footage, video from the store and video from customers show Officer Spain hit a woman when she tried to bite him during an arrest. She was handcuffed at the time.

The woman’s name is Tyreana Edmonds, according to DeWitt Police. She is facing several charges including attempted assault of a police officer, second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.

Another woman, Tajenik Byrd, has also been charged with similar crimes.

Police broke down the incident in a 15 minute video posted to Facebook on Friday.

Lt. Pace explains that as Spain tried to arrest Edmonds, she slumped to the ground and kicked a display of plastic boxes. Spain then dragged Edmonds by her handcuffs and one leg. She turned her head to try to bite Spain, who punched her in the face.

DeWitt police have posted some of the body camera footage along with a response to the incident, but Spain’s body camera video was turned off somehow during the struggle, so the second half of the footage is from another officer at the scene.

Warning: The video below contains strong language and some people may find the contents disturbing.

“Conclusions about whether the actions of the officers are consistent with department policies and the law will not be made until all the facts are known and the investigation is complete,” said Lt. Pace in the Facebook video.