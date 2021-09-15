DeWitt police searching for man who robbed Citizens Bank with a gun Wednesday afternoon

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There has been a bank robbery at Citizens Bank in DeWitt, according to the Town of DeWitt Police Department.

Police responded to the bank around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after it was reported that a white man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a face covering and black winter hat walked into the bank, displayed a handgun to employees, and stole money from the bank, police say.







No one was injured during the incident. If you recognize this man, saw him before or after the robbery, or have any information about the incident, DeWitt police ask that you contact them at 315-449-3640 or email at tips@townofdewitt.com.