DeWitt Police to hold public comment session on police reform and reinvention collaborative on Sept. 24

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt Police Department will be holding a public comment session to allow the public their first chance to comment on the department’s plan to reform policing policies.

Back in June, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an Executive Order that requires each local government in the State of New York to adopt a policing reform plan by April 01, 2021. The DeWitt Police Department has done that, and the public will have their first chance to comment on September 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Town of DeWitt Court Room. Social distancing protocols will be in place, and masks must be worn.

The session will also be streamed on the Town of DeWitt’s Facebook page for those who can’t be there in person. If you would like to submit a comment, you can do so to police@townofdewitt.com.

The initial plan is below: