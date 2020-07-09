DeWitt Police warn of identity theft scam

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is warning the public of a new computer scam that is making the rounds.
A victim said they were told to call a number after getting a message from Microsoft.
The person on the line told the victim their identity had been stolen and that they needed to buy gift cards, but also send pictures of their credit cards.
The suspect was also able to gain access to the victim’s cell phone and computer.
Remember if anyone asks you to buy gift cards for any reason it is a scam.
