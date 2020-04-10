Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

DeWitt Police warn of scammers asking for money for officers

(WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt Police Benevolent Association is warning people of a new scam where scammers are asking for money over the phone for officers.

According to Facebook post by the association, scammers will call and say they are members of a Police Benevolent Association.

They will then ask for monetary donations and claim that the COVID-19 pandemic is the reason for calling instead of going door-to-door.

The DeWitt PBA wants everyone to know that they are not asking for donations over the phone at this time. They also do not go door-to-door.

The association will mail out a letter once a year, which was already done this year in February.

They are urging that people block the numbers of those who are calling and asking for monetary donations.

CNY View

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

