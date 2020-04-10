DeWitt Police warn of scammers asking for money for officers

(WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt Police Benevolent Association is warning people of a new scam where scammers are asking for money over the phone for officers.
According to Facebook post by the association, scammers will call and say they are members of a Police Benevolent Association.
They will then ask for monetary donations and claim that the COVID-19 pandemic is the reason for calling instead of going door-to-door.
The DeWitt PBA wants everyone to know that they are not asking for donations over the phone at this time. They also do not go door-to-door.
The association will mail out a letter once a year, which was already done this year in February.
They are urging that people block the numbers of those who are calling and asking for monetary donations.
