SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The woman who had three guns in her car while at work at the U.S. Post Office in DeWitt admitted to the federal crimes in court Friday.

45-year-old Bria Maraia simply said “guilty, your honor” when asked for her plea.

Beyond that, Maraia didn’t say much or explain why she brought the guns to work on March 24.

She was later charged three counts of possession of a firearm on U.S. postal service property.

The judge detailed each weapon:

Ruger Security-9 with one magazine and three rounds of ammunition

Glock 43 with one magazine and two rounds of ammunition

Glock 42 with two magazines and four rounds of ammunition

The single proceeding combined the legal steps of a plea and sentencing, which are often separate.

Each charge could have come with a $5,000 fine and 30 days in prison.

Instead, United States Magistrate Judge Thérèse Wiley Dancks sentenced Mariah to pay $5,000 total.

Judge Wiley Dancks also gave Maraia a verbal lashing.

She said: “These are very serious offenses. They’re violations, but very serious offenses.”

The judge continued: “I’m old enough to remember the origin of the phrase ‘going postal.'”

She went on to explain to the courtroom that on August 20, 1986, Patrick Henry Sherrill, a mail carrier in Oklahoma City, carried multiple guns in his mail bag into a post office and killed 14 people.”

“Most of those people killed were his coworkers,” said the judge. “That’s where the phrase ‘going postal’ comes from.”

“I was taken aback by them,” said the judge when she learned of Maraia’s charges.

“I don’t know if you fully understand the seriousness of these charges,” she continued. “You can’t do stuff like this.”