DeWitt residents will have second chance to comment on police reform plan on Monday

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt residents will have a second chance to comment on the police department’s reform plan on Monday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Town of DeWitt’s board meeting.

“We welcome the public’s comments on this plan,” said Town of DeWitt Supervisor Ed Michalenko. “I have also personally reached out to our County and State representatives, as well as several esteemed community leaders asking for their input on the plan. We want to hear from all corners of our community and also the broader community.”

Individuals wishing to read and offer comments on the response plan may do so by submitting their comments to police@townofdewitt.com.

Michalenko added, “We have more than 25,000 residents in the Town of DeWitt, more than 45,000 non-residents who work in the town, and more than 100,000 vehicles passing through the town everyday; we want to ensure this plan supports our police department to continue to move forward positively, productively, and progressively in its service – and in its sensitivity – to the community.”

To see the plan, and for Zoom webinar meeting details, visit https://www.townofdewitt.com/news_detail_T10_R3.php.