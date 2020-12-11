DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 36-year-old DeWitt man has been arrested after he barricaded himself inside a home for nearly three hours.
Police responded to a home along Pickwick Road just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers said that Austin Bryant threatened his roommate with a knife. The roommate was able to escape the house.
Bryant later surrendered without incident. He is facing the following charges:
- Attempted assault in the second degree
- Menacing in the second degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree
Bryant will be taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center while awaiting arraignment.
If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to contact the DeWitt Police Department at 315-449-3640.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- DeWitt standoff ends peacefully after 3 hours on Thursday afternoon
- City of Oswego certificates that were made to help local businesses have sold out
- WATCH: A much brighter end to the work week in CNY
- Loretto hopes to sign residents up this weekend for COVID-19 vaccine shots next week
- LaFayette Central School District voters approve $8.6M capital project
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App