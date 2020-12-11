DeWitt standoff ends peacefully after 3 hours on Thursday afternoon

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 36-year-old DeWitt man has been arrested after he barricaded himself inside a home for nearly three hours.

Police responded to a home along Pickwick Road just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers said that Austin Bryant threatened his roommate with a knife. The roommate was able to escape the house.

Bryant later surrendered without incident. He is facing the following charges:

  • Attempted assault in the second degree
  • Menacing in the second degree
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

Bryant will be taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center while awaiting arraignment.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to contact the DeWitt Police Department at 315-449-3640.

