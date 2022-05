(WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt Police Department responded to a home dispute that resulted in a standoff Tuesday afternoon.

DPD tells NewsChannel 9 that a man and a woman got into a verbal argument on Wexford Road near ShoppingTown Mall. The woman left the house, but the man stayed inside for hours making what police believed to be threats against himself before coming out to the police.

That man was arrested for misdemeanor warrants from other agencies.