SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The fire that occurred in Extended Stay America on Tuesday, July 18, wasn’t just an accident.

The DeWitt Police Department determined that 32-year-old Alicia McGinnis of DeWitt had intentionally caused the fire.

The fire started at 9:40 a.m. on July 18 at the Extended Stay America on 6630 Old Collamer Road South, in room 305.

The building had to be evacuated due to the flames and amount of smoke on the third floor.

According to Police, McGinnis had intentionally set the fire in room 305, causing significant damage to the room.

Officers located McGinnis in the lobby of the hotel and took her into custody without

incident.

McGinnis was charged with the following:

Arson 2nd Degree

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree & Reckless

Endangerment 2nd Degree

McGinnis was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await arraignment, and was then arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded without bail.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, the Dewitt Police Department encourages

them to contact the Dewitt Police Department at (315) 449-3640 or by email at “tips@townofdewitt.com.”