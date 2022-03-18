SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shirley L. Goddard, a 76-year-old woman from DeWitt, plead guilty Friday to embezzling over $650,000 from a Syracuse not-for-profit organization where she served as executive director for nearly 30 years, according to the New York Attorney General’s office.

Goddard worked at Humanitarian Organization for Multicultural Experiences, Inc. (HOME) as executive director since 1993, when she and her husband, Tyrone M. Goddard, founded the organization. According to their website, HOME was an created to “provide services to the intellectually disabled.”

According to the attorney general’s office, HOME received funding from Medicaid to provide outpatient, community-based services to developmentally disabled children and adults. Goddard admitted to stealing these funds from HOME from January 2012 to September 2018 and has been ordered by the court to repay the funds to the Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU). The stolen funds totaled $650,809.32.

“Stealing public funds that are intended for New York’s neediest residents is as shameful as it is unlawful,” said Attorney General James. “Medicaid funds are intended to help serve our state’s most vulnerable communities, but Shirley Goddard defrauded this program and illegally pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars. To be clear, my office has zero tolerance for this type of fraud, which is why we will hold accountable, to the fullest extent of the law, all those who seek to illegally profit from the state and off the backs of our most vulnerable residents.”

According to another civil lawsuit filed against Goddard, the funds were stolen by falsifying loans, manipulating expense reimbursements, and taking salary overpayments. The funds were then delivered via phone transfers, cash withdrawals, and ATM transactions.

Goddard’s husband, Tyrone, learned of the thefts in 2013 and helped conceal them by creating a narrative that they were errors caused by HOME’s bank. The couple falsified bank statements, created fake letters, and occasionally deposited small amounts to HOME’s account to reinforce the idea that the bank was rectifying their “errors.”

Goddard was fired as executive director in 2018, and her husband, the chairman of the board, resigned at the same time.

Goddard plead not guilty before Onondaga County Court Judge Thomas J. Miller for a felony complaint, waived presentation to a grand jury, and entered a guilty plea to a superior court information where she admitted to stealing the funds. Goddard is scheduled to be sentenced on May 13, 2022.