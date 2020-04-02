Diaper shortage amid COVID-19 crisis; how one local nonprofit is helping families

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the uncertainties associated with COVID-19, many families are wondering how they’re going to get their hands on basic necessities. As the pandemic continues to grow, one of those basic needs that are hard to come by is diapers.

The CNY Diaper Bank, a local nonprofit organization that ensures all CNY families have access to diapers, started a crisis fund to keep up with the growing demand.

“It’s been a huge challenge for so many people, and on a good day families who are in low income have trouble stocking up on diapers, let alone being in a situation like this,” said Michela Hugo, founder of the Central New York Diaper Bank.

All money raised will go directly towards the purchase of diapers in bulk, which allows Hugo and volunteers to continue to serve during the pandemic.

Despite the Diaper Bank’s day-to-day operations changing, Hugo says they’re committed to the well-being of their partners, volunteers and families.

“We want to do all we can to help the families that we can help in reducing some of that stress and helping them to take care of their babies throughout these crazy time,” Hugo explained.

The nonprofit distributed more than 180,000 diapers in March, which is nearly double of their typical monthly distribution.

The CNY Diaper Bank was one of the first recipients of the Community Foundation’s grant.

“We’re one of the first recipients of the COVID-19 crisis grant and we received $10,000 to put towards a truckload of diapers to help us meet the increased demand,” Hugo said.

To take extra precaution, the Diaper Bank’s drop-off locations are closed and will not be accepting community donations of diapers at this time. However, they’re asking for your help.

It’s a very tricky time and really the best way to support diaper bank programs like ours is to donate funds because we can use those funds to buy in bulk and that’s what we are doing. With the funding from the community foundation and the increased number of donors, I hope that we can continue to sustain this over the course of this entire crisis. Michela Hugo, Founder, CNY Diaper Bank

If you’re interested in learning more about the Diaper Bank or donating, go to their Facebook page by clicking here. You can also click here to go to their website.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.