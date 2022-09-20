CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Diapers have always been in high demand, and sometimes the need for them is overlooked. But the Central New York Diaper Bank is working to change that.

In honor of National Diaper Need Awareness Week, held from Sept. 24 – Oct. 2, the non-profit is encouraging the public to get involved and make a difference.

The local non-profit is holding a “Downtown Diaper Walk” on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Salt City Market starting at 11 a.m.

“We’re asking people to bring a donation of diapers or a monetary contribution. They can make it online or bring a check,” says Michela Hugo, founder of Central New York Diaper Bank.

Hugo added, “As more families are struggling with the increasing cost of food and fuel, all of those things are part of a budget.”

Add diapers to the list and things just got way more difficult for families across the U.S. including right here in Central New York.

“They are struggling with making a choice between buying food and buying diapers and that’s a choice no family should ever have to make,” says Hugo.

Diapers are also being impacted by rising inflation, making them even more expensive. A struggle the CNY Diaper Bank is hoping to end. All month long, CNY Diaper Bank sponsor, Pinnacle Investment is sponsoring the CNY Diaper Bank with a $5,000 match campaign.

All sizes of diapers are needed right now. But the CNY Diaper Bank has an immediate need for size 6 diapers and pull-ups. But the monetary donations with the match can go even further.

Hugo added, “We’ll be able to buy twice as many diapers with every dollar that comes in.”

Another way to make a difference is through a diaper drive. Whether it’s a dollar or a diaper, it can go a long way.

The CNY Diaper Bank distributes 150 to 180 thousand diapers a month, roughly 3,000 children are receiving diapers. The non-profit is hoping to increase that number to fully meet the need.

For more details click here