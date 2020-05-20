Interactive Maps

DiBella’s Subs delivers lunches to St. Joseph’s Hospital

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DiBella’s Subs made a special delivery to St. Joseph’s Hospital on Tuesday. The sandwich shop brought workers there more than 60 boxed lunches through their program Pay It Forward.”

Organizers say the support for not only the Pay It Forward program, but other programs helping the community right now, has been inspiring.

“It’s been pretty amazing. We have had a lot of really good responses in the Syracuse area, throughout all of our stores and all of our communities. It’s kind of really nice to see. We had not only the lunch boxed but the Pay it Forward trays, where people can order a sub tray, which we do for half price, and we donate that to local hospitals as well. So seeing all the outpouring of the communities and the amount that we’ve actually gotten has been pretty amazing,” said Durinda Cisco, Regional Catering and Sales Manager for DiBella’s Subs.

The Pay It Forward program allows anyone ordering online from DiBella’s to add a boxed lunch for essential workers and other local organizations to their order.

