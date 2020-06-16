DiBella’s Subs donates lunches to workers at the Syracuse VA Medical Center, other locations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some healthcare workers at the Syracuse VA Medical Center were treated to a surprise lunch on Tuesday, but they weren’t the only workers who did.

DiBella’s Subs gave out thousands of lunches at multiple locations on Tuesday. It was an effort to thank hospital staff for their service to men and women who have served our country.

“We are doing a global donation to the VA,” said Heather Alivero with DiBella’s Subs. “What that means is across all of our 44 restaurants we will be donating boxed lunches to the staff that’s working hard over there at the hospitals. We have about 4,000 boxed lunches going out across all locations and we’ve got 250 being donated to the Syracuse VA here in Syracuse.”

If you would like to get involved with making a donation of a DiBella’s meal, all you have to do is order online and select a pay it forward box. You can then have it donated to an organization in need.