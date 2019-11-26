DiBella’s Subs hit by cyberattack in 2018

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — DiBella’s Subs is revealing they were hit by a sophisticated cyberattack back in 2018.

According to a release posted to the company’s website, cards that were used at locations between March 22nd and December 24th of last year may be at risk. Exactly how many customers were affected is unclear, due to the sophistication of the attack, but that more than 300,000 cards could be at risk.

The company asks anyone who thinks they may be a victim to contact their bank immediately, and if you have any other questions for the company, call 866-807-7469.

