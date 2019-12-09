‘Dickens Christmas’ Celebrates 26th Year in Skaneateles

The village of Skaneateles comes to life on weekends in December as characters of ‘Dickens Christmas’ make the holiday season come alive for their 26th year.

The annual event kicked off on Black Friday and continues through to Christmas Eve. Various characters from the popular Charles Dickens story make their way through the streets of Skaneateles for some good old fashioned Christmas fun.

Jim Green plays Charles Dickens as part of the Dickens event and has been an active part of the Skaneateles traditions for years.

“…It is lovely that ‘A Christmas Carol’ has invigorated the spirit of Christmas and has done so since 1843,” he says. “Our whole goal is to elevate each other, elevator ourselves and elevate the show.”

The family friendly event allows visitors to step back in time and enjoy the holidays with more than 60 cast members, guest musicians and caroling groups. Dickes draws more than 20,000 visitors each year and hosts a variety of live events throughout the village.

Dickens Christmas is made possible by the sponsorship support of over 150 local businesses including this year’s presenting sponsor, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Mark Re is the Vice President of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and says that there’s so much to see and it’s an event that has gained attention from across the country too.

“I was amazed at all the excitement,” he says. “People from Chicago, Connecticut, Geneva, Buffalo — there’s just a lot of excitement and it’s wonderful what you all do.”

The 26th annual ‘Dicekns Christmas’ runs throughout the village of Skaneateles on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 4pm and on Christmas Eve from 12 to 2:30pm. Learn more by visiting Skaneateles.com.