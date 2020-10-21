Dickens Christmas going virtual this year

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A charming Christmastime tradition for many is going virtual this year, due to COVID-19.

On the Skaneateles Chamber’s Facebook page, a post says, “Our Dickens Christmas committee has decided, out of a responsibility to the health of the community, to go Virtual this year with A Distant Dickens Christmas.”

A message from Charles Dickens himself was posted on Skaneateles.com that reads, “Dearest Readers, it is with great sadness I must report the current plague has prohibited our personal visit to the Village this season. However, I am thrilled to announce that Queen Victoria, Myself, Mr. Ebenezer Scrooge, and various surprise guests will populate the festivities on the ethereal plane of our Facebook and Instagram realms! Please join the fun of A Distant Dickens Christmas hosted by the Skaneateles Foundation! Your faithful servant, Charles Dickens. God bless us, everyone!”