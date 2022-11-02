SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The magic and fun are back as Dickens Christmas opens November 25 in Skaneateles!

The 29th edition of the festive event includes highlights like the World’s Smallest Christmas Parade, trunk shows, musical performances and more.

The holiday festival brings the iconic play, “A Christmas Carol” to life.

The show opens November 25 and runs weekends through Christmas. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with a limited show (noon to 2:30 p.m.) Christmas Eve.

“We pack a lot in and streamline the process of building a character,” said producing director Jim Greene, who plays Dickens.

“Every actor learns music and uses improvisational techniques to build their character and become part of the ensemble.”

Dickens Christmas is produced by Scarlett Rat Entertainment and presented by Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the Skaneateles-area business community.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for another fun-filled holiday season — and the wondrous gift that is Dickens Christmas,” said Hilary Fenner, executive director of the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

“While you’re in town, be sure to visit our unique shops and restaurants — the perfect complement to a holiday outing. And stop by the Chamber, at 22 Jordan St., for commemorative scarves ($15 with an embroidered logo, $10 without), mugs ($10), mugs with hot cocoa packets ($12) and ornaments ($5).”

The merry event is made possible by over 130 local businesses and through ticket sales from a Dickens raffle. First prize is a Mirbeau gift package valued at $750.

Raffle tickets — $5 each, three for $10, 10 for $25 — are on sale at the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce and other village locations.

For more information on the merry and bright event, go to Skaneateles’ town website.