Did Central New Yorkers travel for the holidays?

A passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta Airlines flight as a map depicting the spread of COVID-19 is displayed on a monitor after landing at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The time leading up to and after Thanksgiving is the busiest time of year for the Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Though they’re seeing a steady stream of people, it’s not nearly as busy as it usually is. The pandemic, of course, has everything to do with that.

“If people need to travel, our job is to make it as clean and as comfortable as we can,” said Jason Terreri the Executive Director of Syracuse Regional Airport Authority.

In a typical year, the extended holiday week brings 5,400 travelers into the airport each day. But last week, they saw no more than 1,700 travelers on their busiest day. That number is the highest they’ve seen since March.

Still, the airport has kept a full staff, while airlines are cutting back. Terreri said they’re using smaller planes for flights that are not fully booked, but still carry passengers.

“People are still going out and traveling, which is positive given the spikes and everything that’s going on. People are all wearing their masks, doing their part to social distance,” Terreri said.

It’s a similar story at AAA of Western and Central New York in Camillus. They’re seeing an increase in membership, but a 10% decline in the need for travel services.

“A lot of people were quite nervous about traveling. Wanting to know where they could go. How long they could be there, hat they needed to do in order to get back into New York State,” said Tina Davidson-Deitz, the Branch Manager.

The team has briefings every morning, keeping up with guidelines across the country. And though they heard from fewer travelers over the past week, there’s still a demand from customers.

“I would have to say I was more surprised that people have taken the personal choice of traveling. There’s a strong need to see family and friends right now,” Davidson-Deitz said. “And as long as they are following the necessary precautions and keeping themselves safe, AAA is there to guide them through it.”

Terreri mentioned one positive about having some downtime is they’ve gotten the chance to work on projects they normally wouldn’t have the time for. They re-did the rental car area and are working on additional parking changes at Syracuse Hancock International Airport.