Did you experience a water outage in Salina today? Here’s what happened

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Residents in the Town of Salina and in Liverpool reported low water pressure or no running water in their homes at all to NewsChannel 9 on Saturday. Syracuse Hancock International Airport tweeted that they too were without water.

🚰🚨Due to a water main break, some locations within the airport are currently without water. We apologize for the inconvenience, and will provide updates as they become available. — Syracuse Airport (@SyracuseAirport) June 12, 2021

Central New York’s Water Authority, OCWA, said there was a water main break on a transmission on Wolf Street in Salina.

Goeffrey Miller, of OCWA, said they have isolated the break and customers should see their water service returning to normal.

Crews will be working to fix the break in the afternoon, but were able to supply the area off other water mains and storage tanks, Miller said.

He advised customers who have cloudy water to run their cold water faucet and it should clear after a few minutes.