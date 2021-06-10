Did you get a photo of Thursday’s partial solar eclipse? Here are some photos our viewers took!

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A partial solar eclipse was seen early Thursday morning across Central New York.

Here are some of the photos our viewers have sent us of the event.

  • Submitted by Jeffrey Higgins
  • Submitted by Brandon O’Meal
  • Submitted by Camille Viglietta
  • Tom and Denise Gillies watch the eclipse from Eastwood.
  • Submitted by Lynn Davis
  • Submitted by Catherine Ravensong
  • Submitted Janine Werchinski-Yates

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area