Did you get a photo of Thursday’s partial solar eclipse? Here are some photos our viewers took! Local News Posted: Jun 10, 2021 / 09:59 AM EDT / Updated: Jun 10, 2021 / 10:13 AM EDT Close You have been added to Daily News Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW Daily News SIGN UP SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A partial solar eclipse was seen early Thursday morning across Central New York. Here are some of the photos our viewers have sent us of the event. Submitted by Jeffrey HigginsSubmitted by Brandon O’MealSubmitted by Camille VigliettaTom and Denise Gillies watch the eclipse from Eastwood.Submitted by Lynn DavisSubmitted by Catherine RavensongSubmitted Janine Werchinski-Yates