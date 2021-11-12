SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Did you hear loud booms late Thursday night around 10 pm? Well, we did here at NewsChannel Nine in East Syracuse and many others did and called and emailed the Your Stories line to let us know.

So we spent the day trying to find out what exactly it was. We started at the Jamesville Quarry since loud booms can be heard from time to time from the mining field, but they told us over the phone it wasn’t from them. They said they don’t work at night and haven’t blasted in several weeks.

Next, we checked in with DeWitt Police who said they received two calls Thursday night from Drumlin Terrace and Nottingham Road about the noise but nothing was found when officers respondent.

Then we considered the weather Thursday night. It wasn’t great so maybe lightning struck a transformer. When we checked in with National Grid they said there was a power outage for 800 customers in Minoa Thursday night due to a tree branch falling on a circuit breaker. Power was restored to customers by 1:15 am and they don’t believe the noise came from them.

What about a fireball in the sky? When we asked the American Meteor Society they said they received one report of a green flash in the sky at 9:25 pm in Syracuse, but no fireball was seen and they don’t typically create two booms minutes apart.

We also reached out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s department who sometimes does training at the Jamesville Quarry but they said it wasn’t them either.

If you think you know what could have caused the boom, reach out to us at YourStories@LocalSYR.com.