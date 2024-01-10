ELBRIDGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After strong winds and rain knocked out power lines and tore some trees down, the majority of the Town of Elbridge is without power.

According to the NYSEG outages map in Onondaga County, most residents in the Town of Elbridge lost power Tuesday night from the storm and still don’t have power Wednesday morning.

Courtesy of Kiersten Braun

These extremely high winds were strong enough to bring down trees and powerlines which led to numerous power outages and made it very challenging to travel.

At the peak of the storm as of late Tuesday evening over 20,000 customers in Central New York as reported by National Grid.

In Elbridge, the Town of Elbridge sent out a message to the community on Facebook letting residents know that they are there to help.

“Residents without power can come to the JE Community Center and municipal building for water, warmth and to recharge devices.”

The JE Community Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For updates, visit the Town of Elbridge’s Facebook.