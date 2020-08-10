Didn’t respond to the census? Expect a knock on the door starting Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — If you didn’t fill out the 2020 census either online, over the phone or by mail, you can expect a knock on the door as early as Tuesday.

Representatives of the U.S. Census Bureau will begin conducting in-person surveys at addresses that did not self respond to the once every 10-year survey.

New York State averages a 59.1% self-response rate, and census takers will make an effort to count those who did not self respond.

You can see an interactive response map here.

Census takers will be wearing masks and conduct a brief census survey while practicing social distancing. All census workers will have a government-issued photo ID.

The census is required by the constitution and is used to decide representation in Congress and state legislative districts. It also determines how billions in federal funds are distributed.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9