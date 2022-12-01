SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oncenter will be transformed into a Dinosaur Adventure on December 3 and 4!

Guests will have a rare opportunity to see prehistoric exhibits for the entire family and travel back 65 million years for the fun. Although many enjoy the giant dinosaurs, the event will also feature the newest dinosaurs from the exhibit that can interact with guests.

Children of all ages can experience the following dino-mite activities:

Realistic fossil searches

Race in Jurassic jeeps

Bounce around in prehistoric-themed obstacle courses

Ride a dinosaur

Live entertainment featuring velociraptor training sessions

And more!

The Dinosaur Adventure is expected to last between two to three hours and tickets are limited and sold on a per-day, per-hour basis. To guarantee a ticket, purchase your tickets in advance online here.