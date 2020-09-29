Dining Days at Destiny USA Are Back

Destiny USA is making it easier to get back to dining by brining back their Dining Days.

At particapting restaurants through October 11th you can enjoy a 2-3 course meal for $25 or less. The select restaurants include, 110 Grill, Margaritaville, and PF Changs. All restaurants participating in Destiny USA Dining Days will remain open until 7pm.

For more information about Dining Days you can visit DestinyUSA.com/DiningDays/